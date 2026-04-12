Dacoit Box Office collection day 2: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's film holds STEADY despite mixed reaction, earns Rs 13 crore

Dacoit shows limited growth on Day 2, earning 6.60 crore and taking its total to 13.15 crore, while facing strong competition from Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.

Dacoit Box Office collection day 2: Dacoit was released in theatres on April 10, following many delays. There was a lot of excitement for the film because it starred Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur together for the first time, and the idea garnered a positive response from fans following the teaser release. Dacoit debuted to respectable numbers despite mixed reviews, but has not experienced significant growth thus far.

Dacoit box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, Dacoit garnered ₹6.60 crore on its second day of release. The film made ₹6.55 crore on its first day. The film has collected ₹13.15 crore so far.

Despite being in its fourth week in theatres, the film is experiencing considerable competition from Dhurandhar 2. Dhurandhar 2 grossed ₹11.85 crore, more than double Dacoit's earnings today.

Nani hails Dacoit

Actor Nani showered praises on the film and wrote on his X account. He said, “True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don’t miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. @mrunal0801 how beautifully you have immersed in to this one. One more feather in your hat. #Supriya it’s amazing how you pulled off one of the best films of the year. Full power to you rockstar. Beautifully directed, terrific score, amazing visuals. Big congratulations to the team.”

True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart.#DACOIT WHAT A FILM!

Just don’t miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. ??@mrunal0801 how beautifully you… — Nani (@NameisNani) April 9, 2026

About Dacoit

The story revolves around an enraged convict (Adivi) seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend (Mrunal), who deceived him. It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Zayn Marie Khan in key parts. Shaneil Deo, a first-time director, directed the film and authored the screenplay alongside Sesh. Supriya Yarlagadda produced Dacoit, which is co-hosted by Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Dacoit was originally intended for a March 19 release, but the producers apparently chose to move the date since other major films, like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were also scheduled for the same day.

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