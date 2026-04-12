Dacoit Box Office collection day 3: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's film SLOWS DOWN amid competition from Dhurandhar 2, earns Rs 13 crore

After its April 10 release, Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, makes 13.15 crore in just two days. It has little growth and is up against Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 3: When a movie has new on-screen couples, there's always more interest, and Dacoit has been one of those releases that arrived with excitement, delays, and expectations all at once. However, the box office narrative is starting to take form in a more measured manner after two days in theatres.

After several delays, the romantic action thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur debuted in theatres on April 10. The film, which was directed by rookie Shaneil Deo, attracted a lot of attention before it was released, particularly when its trailer sparked discussion among viewers. Having said that, here's a look at how much the movie earned on its third day of release.

Dacoit box office collection day 3

As of Day 3, Dacoit is currently running across 962 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.31 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹16.17 crore and total India net to ₹13.86 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

How much did Dacoit collect on its second day?

The early momentum at the box office has been steady rather than dramatic. According to industry tracking site Sacnilk, Dacoit made ₹6.60 crore on its second day. The film grossed ₹6.55 crore on its first day, bringing its domestic total to ₹13.15 crore.

While the figures are consistent, the movie is now playing in a competitive theatre market. One of its main competitors is Dhurandhar 2, which is currently performing in its fourth week. On the same day, the film allegedly made ₹11.85 crore, much greater than Dacoit's second day revenues.

About Dacoit

The plot focuses around an angered convict (Adivi) seeking vengeance against his ex-girlfriend (Mrunal), who duped him. Key cast members include Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Zayn Marie Khan. Shaneil Deo, a first-time filmmaker, directed the film and wrote the screenplay with Sesh. Suniel Narang co-hosts Dacoit, which was produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Dacoit was supposed to be released on March 19, but the producers allegedly decided to change the date since other significant films, such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were also slated for that day.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more