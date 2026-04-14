Dacoit Box Office collection day 4: Adivi Shesh's film to SURPASS his own movie HIT The Second Case's earnings?

Dacoit: A Love Story sees a Day 4 dip with 2.01 crore, taking its India net total to 21.81 crore as the Adivi Sesh starrer maintains a steady box office run.

Dacoit box office collection day 4: Shaneil Deo, a cinematographer-turned-director, released his debut film, Dacoit: A Love Story, on Friday. The film starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap grossed over ₹20 crore in India. After maintaining stable over the weekend, the film saw an expected fall on Monday.

Dacoit box office collection day 4

The trade website Sacnilk shows that Dacoit reached a net collection of ₹2.01 crore in India on its first Monday. The film achieved a domestic total of ₹21.81 crore. The film experienced its expected decline because it was a weekday after its successful weekend performance.

Dacoit registered a ₹6.55 crore opening on Friday and showed minimal improvement by bringing in ₹6.85 crore and ₹6.40 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The film appears to be succeeding more in Telugu than in Hindi because both versions were filmed at the same time.

Dacoit to surpass HIT: The Second Case's collection?

Dacoit's domestic collection of nearly ₹20 crore suggests it may soon surpass Sesh's last film, HIT: The Second Case (2022), which earned ₹25.92 crore. The domestic collection for Major (2022) was ₹41.03 crore; there is definitely room for improvement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

What did Nani say about Dacoit?

Actor Nani, who produced HIT 2, was all praise for Dacoit and Sesh in his review on X (formerly Twitter). “True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don’t miss this theatrical experience,” he wrote, adding, “@AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. @mrunal0801 how beautifully you have immersed in to this one. One more feather in your hat.”

About Dacoit

Shaneil directs Dacoit, which he co-wrote with Sesh. It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the Annapurna Studios banner. The romance drama was filmed concurrently in Telugu and Hindi. Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni also appear in the film, which earned mixed reviews when it was released.

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