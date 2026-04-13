Dacoit box office collection Day 4: Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer performs well?

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit had hit theatres on April 10. It was lauded by many on the day of its release. Read on to know how it performed at Box Office on day 4.

Dacoit Box Office Collection day 4: Amid Dhurandhar 2's massive success at Box Office, Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit witnessed a decent start. Since the response on release day was positive, many expected the film to do well over the weekend. However, even though the film was given more shows on April 12, its Box Office performance didn't see a surge. As reported by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.40 crore on April 12. With this, the film's total India gross collection amounted to Rs 23.12 crore and total India net stood at Rs 19.80 crore. It is Day 4 today. According to Sacnilk, Dacoit is running about 522 shows, and earned a net of Rs .02 Cr by 10 am.

How much has Dacoit earned on Day 4?

As reported by Sacnilk, the film's total India gross collections stand at Rs 23.14 Cr (by 10am). Its total India net stands at Rs 19.82 Cr so far. Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's India final collections haven't been reported yet.

Dacoit box office performance

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film kicked off its journey at BO by earning Rs 6.55 crore on release day. On its first day, the film had run about 3,800 shows. On second day, the film's shows had seen a dip. The film ran just 3,734 shows,- but that didn't impact the film’s collection. It surged and the film earned Rs 6.85 crore. However, on third day, the number of shows rose to 4,588. But this didn't translate into but more money. Dacoit earned just about Rs 6.40 crore on day 3. This was also when the film recorded an occupancy of 14%.

Dacoit 2 X review

Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh’s film Dacoit has been loved and lauded by many from the industry. Actor Nani too took to social media to share his thoughts. In a long post, he referred to Dacoit as a 'true BLOCKBUSTER'. His post read, "True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don’t miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department." He also appreciated Mrunal Thakkur. "@mrunal0801 how beautifully you have immersed in to this one. One more feather in your hat. #Supriya it’s amazing how you pulled off one of the best films of the year. Full power to you rockstar. Beautifully directed, terrific score, amazing visuals. Big congratulations to the team."

True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart.#DACOIT WHAT A FILM!

Just don’t miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. ??@mrunal0801 how beautifully you… — Nani (@NameisNani) April 9, 2026

One long post on X read, "#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts. The film is technically sound. And that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things moving, but they aren’t as effective as they should be. A few sequences work well but a lot of portions also remind you of Kshanam/Goodachari, which makes the screenplay feel redundant and predictable. Climax twist is way too over the top."

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