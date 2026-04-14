Dacoit Box Office collection day 5: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's film SLOWS DOWN amid Dhurandhar 2 success

Dacoit struggles at the box office on Day 5, earning 0.69 crore as the Adivi Sesh starrer faces slow growth and an uphill battle to recover its budget.

Dacoit box office collection day 5: As the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur film begins its first weekday, Dacoit's box office receipts on day four are currently the main topic of conversation. The movie is at a pivotal point when its total run might be shaped by Monday's statistics following an unimpressive opening weekend. The action film, which was released to mixed to poor reviews, had a modest start but was unable to gain any traction throughout the weekend. Although there were still hopes for a surge, the data points to a somewhat flat trajectory thus far.

On its first day, the movie made ₹6.55 crore, and on Saturday, it made ₹6.85 crore. The three-day net total for India was ₹19.80 crore after Sunday's significantly lower receipts of ₹6.40 crore. These numbers show a mediocre result, particularly for a movie with an estimated ₹80–100 crore budget.

After three days, the global total is ₹34.77 crore, indicating once more a poor reaction. The writing has drawn criticism, but the performers have received some praise from the audience.

Dacoit box office collection day 5

As of Day 5, Dacoit is currently running across 2,011 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.69 crore, according to Sacnilk. This brings total India gross collections to ₹27.06 Cr and total India net to ₹23.19 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Dacoit budget

Given that Dacoit is said to have cost between Rs 80 and Rs 100 crore to manufacture, the stakes are quite high. The movie requires a consistent, high-volume run in order to be called a "hit," not simply a good weekend. The film has a challenging climb to break-even at its present rate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

It will be mostly dependent on its non-theatrical earnings unless there is an unexpected rise in receipts during the upcoming weekend.

About Dacoit

The film, which was directed by Shaneil Deo, chronicles the brutal journey of a man driven by retaliation and betrayal. Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Atul Kulkarni are among the film's outstanding supporting cast members, but even their star power hasn't completely shielded the movie from the box office decline.

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