Dacoit Box Office collection day 6: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer sees sharp 48% DROP, struggles midweek despite decent opening

Dacoit box office Day 6: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer sees a 48% drop midweek, with India net at 27.05 crore and slowing occupancy trends.

Dacoit box office collection day 6: Dacoit tells the story of a furious convict who sets out to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend, only for the narrative to unfold into an emotional mix of love, betrayal, and vengeance. Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo have written the story. The film continued its run in theatres but saw a noticeable dip in collections on Wednesday. By the end of Day 6, Dacoit had earned a worldwide gross of ₹43.89 crore, according to Sacnilk. Out of this, the India net collection stands at ₹27.05 crore, while the India gross is ₹31.49 crore. The overseas market has contributed ₹12.40 crore so far.

Dacoit box office collection day 6

On Day 6 alone, the film added ₹1.55 crore net in India from 4,185 shows. The current value shows a decrease of approximately 48% because Day 5 recorded a collection of ₹3 crore. The decline in midweek theatre attendance caused the dip.

Dacoit theatre occupancy

The Telugu version achieved higher success because it generated ₹1.05 crore through 2,082 shows, which had 18% occupancy. The Hindi version achieved lower results because it collected ₹50 lakh through 2,103 shows, which had approximately 9% occupancy.

In terms of occupancy, the Telugu 2D version averaged around 15.23% on Day 6. Morning shows started at 12.85%, improved to 17.85% in the afternoon, and then settled at 13.77% in the evening and 15.62% at night.

The Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 12.60%. Morning shows were particularly weak at just 4.54%, while afternoon, evening, and night shows picked up slightly with 10.08%, 10.23%, and 16.77% respectively.

Overall, after a decent start, the film is now facing a steady slowdown during the weekdays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Ram Charan’s praise

Actor Ram Charan shared positive feedback on social media. He watched the film and expressed his admiration. Ram Charan wrote, "Watched #Dacoit and thoroughly enjoyed it. @AdiviSesh delivers a solid and memorable performance as Hari. @mrunal0801 is terrific and brings great depth to her role. @anuragkashyap72 Garu and the entire cast stand out with strong performances.#SupriyaYarlagadda Garu & @AnnapurnaStdios have backed this film with absolute conviction and presented it with high technical standards. Congratulations to the entire team (sic)."

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in key roles. Anurag Kashyap is part of the cast in a notable supporting part.

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