Dacoit Box Office collection day 6: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's film SLOWS DOWN, collects Rs 25 crore

Dacoit box office Day 6: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer struggles to maintain momentum, earning 25.52 crore net in India amid mixed reviews.

Dacoit Box Office collection day 6: Dacoit, the action movie starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, had a little increase in box office receipts on its debut Tuesday (April 14), although overall box office performance is still low. The movie made Rs 3 crore in India on Day 5 from about 4,250 screenings. As a result, the movie's revenue in India has reached Rs 29.69 crore thus far, with a total net collection of Rs 25.50 crore.

Dacoit worldwide collection

Day 5 saw an additional Rs 75 lakh from international markets, bringing the total overseas income to Rs 12 crore. The movie's global box office receipts have increased to Rs 41.69 crore as a consequence. Today marks the 6th day of Dacoit's release. Let's see how much it collected on the first Wednesday.

Dacoit box office collection day 6

As of Day 6, Dacoit is currently running across 517 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.02 Cr, according to Sacnilk's early estimate. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹29.72 Cr and total India net to ₹25.52 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

The movie witnessed an apparent decrease in box office receipts at the beginning of the weekday run, following a modest opening weekend. Although Tuesday's little uptick has provided some respite, the figures are still rather low for a movie that reportedly had a budget of between Rs 80 and Rs 100 crore.

Even while it sparked interest before it was released, the movie hasn't been able to draw large crowds to theatres. Its momentum seems to have been affected by conflicting evaluations from audiences and critics. While some viewers applauded the film's poignant moments and writing, others took issue with its shoddy plot and the main characters' performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

About Dacoit

The action-packed love story, which is directed by newcomer Shaneil Deo, centres on a criminal who is motivated by retribution. The film depicts Adivi as a dangerous prison inmate who wants to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend, whom he considers his most dangerous enemy. The situation develops into an emotional story that displays multiple layers of romantic love and betrayal and the process of making amends when he sets out to capture her.

Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and Sunil Varma all have significant parts in the movie.

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