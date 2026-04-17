Dacoit Box Office collection day 8: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's film SHINES overseas, hits Rs 45 crore despite slow India run

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit crosses 45.33 crore worldwide with 12.40 crore overseas. Despite slow India collections, the film sees steady global performance and mixed audience response.

Dacoit Box Office collection day 8: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s action-romantic drama Dacoit has crossed an important milestone overseas, collecting ₹12.40 crore in international markets so far. With this, the film’s worldwide gross has reached ₹45.33 crore, despite its relatively modest performance in India. According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹28.30 crore in India (net), taking its domestic gross to ₹32.93 crore.

Dacoit box office collection day 8

On Day 6, it brought in ₹1.55 crore net across 4,185 shows with an occupancy of 13.5%. Day 7 added another ₹1.25 crore net from 3,608 shows, maintaining a similar occupancy rate. The film has achieved total earnings of ₹28.30 crore during its first week in India (day 8).

Dacoit worldwide collection

The film has generated overseas earnings that exceed ₹12.40 crore because it has performed steadily throughout international markets. The audience response to Dacoit has produced divided opinions among viewers.

How did the audience respond to Dacoit?

One audience member shared, "Give a try if you dare, better than you think if you are a film lover and live in it. If you not interest in Love stories this movie doesn't belong to you. Start with slow but this slow still fast compare with other movies."

Another noted, "Love can make you great or worst hence go with your Minds but not with feelings/emotions. Good movie. 2 messages were covered in a simple & understanding way especially targeting youth/teenagers etc."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

More about Dacoit

Shaneil Deo's first film as a filmmaker is Dacoit: A Love Story. He and Adivi Sesh co-wrote the screenplay. Action and romance are combined in the movie. Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh play the main parts. Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni are among the supporting cast members. The story examines love, treachery, and retaliation.

Following a successful opening weekend, collections decreased. The numbers from days six and seven show this decrease. The occupancy rate was approximately 13.5%. In India, the movie's theatrical run is still going strong. Overseas is still a better place.

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