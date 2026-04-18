Dacoit Box Office collection day 8: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's movie SLOWS DOWN amid Bhoot Bangla's success, earns Rs 29 crore

Dacoit box office day 8: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film slows in week 2, earning 29.47 crore India net and 46.89 crore worldwide so far.

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 8: The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur film Dacoit continues to play in theatres, but its box office activity is decreasing. The film has earned ₹29.47 crore net in India, according to the most recent report on its eighth day of running. The film has achieved a total India gross of ₹34.29 crore and an overseas earning of ₹12.60 crore. The worldwide gross collection now amounts to ₹46.89 crore according to Sacnilk reports.

Dacoit box office collection day 8

The film experiences a major decline during its second week of showing. The film achieved a net revenue of around ₹1.40 crore on day 7 (first Thursday) from 3,608 shows, which had a 13.5% occupancy rate. The first week total reached ₹28.45 crore. The second Friday day 8 showed a revenue decline to ₹1.02 crore net from 1,554 shows, although the occupancy rate slightly increased to 17.3%. The film has generated a total net revenue of ₹29.47 crore in India.

Dacoit story plot

Dacoit centres on Adivi Sesh's character Hari, also known as Romeo, and takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a man who is incredibly in love. His life is altered when Saraswati, also known as Juliet, is found guilty of murder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Hari breaks out of jail. Anurag Kashyap's quirky police officer and Prakash Raj's crooked CEO of a chain of hospitals transform his journey into a crazy game of cat and mouse. Hari needs to remain committed to his goal of getting away and exacting retribution.

Even after thirteen long years, a guy who is passionately in love finds it difficult to let go. Action, passion, and twists are all mixed together in the story. It seeks to combine swagger and intensity in a massy, stylised fashion.

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