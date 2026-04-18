Dacoit Box Office collection day 9: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's film FAILS to pickup pace, earns Rs 29 crore

Dacoit sees a slow box office run as Day 9 collections remain low, with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer struggling to gain momentum amid mixed reviews.

Dacoit box office collection day 9: Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is still having a sluggish run at the box office. According to recent reports, the movie has made Rs 29.47 crore net in India as of day eight. Its entire revenue in India is Rs 34.29 crore. It has made Rs 12.60 crore abroad. According to estimates on the Sacnilk website, this raises the global revenue to Rs 46.89 crore.

Let's have a look at how much Dacoit collected on day 9.

Dacoit box office collection day 9

As of Day 9, Dacoit is currently running across 492 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.22 Cr, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹34.55 Cr and total India net to ₹29.69 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

In its second week, the film makes almost little progress. It generated Rs 1.40 crore net from 3,608 shows at 13.5% occupancy on day seven, the first Thursday. The first week's revenue was Rs 28.45 crore. It made Rs 1.02 crore net from 1,554 shows at 17.3 percent occupancy on day eight, the second Friday. India's total net worth is at Rs 29.47 crore.

Dacoit worldwide collection

Overseas, the film has made a total of Rs 12.40 Cr. International markets consistently contribute to this total.

Dacoit received mixed reviews

Viewers' opinions on Dacoit are divided. One audience member shared, "Give a try if you dare, better than you think if you are a film lover and live in it. If you not interest in Love stories this movie doesn't belong to you. Start with slow but this slow still fast compare with other movies."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Another noted, "Love can make you great or worst hence go with your Minds but not with feelings/emotions. Good movie. 2 messages were covered in a simple & understanding way especially targeting youth/teenagers etc."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more