Dacoit Box Office collection day 9: Adivi Shesh-Mrunal Thakur's film sees modest GROWTH, yet STRUGGLES to maintain momentum

Dacoit: A Love Story sees a slight jump on Day 9 but continues a slow box office run, with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer nearing 48 crore worldwide.

Dacoit Box Office collection day 9: Dacoit: A Love Story, which features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has decreased its box office performance after starting with strong results. The film achieved an estimated net collection of ₹1.15 crore through 1,109 shows on its ninth day of release. The total India gross now stands at approximately ₹35.49 crore while the net domestic collection has reached ₹30.50 crore to date.

Dacoit box office collection day 9

The film has generated approximately ₹12.80 crore in international markets, bringing its total worldwide revenue to ₹48.29 crore. TThe Day 9 figures show a 28% daily increase which results in total revenue of ₹0.90 crore from Day 8.

The film achieved a successful opening by earning ₹6.55 crore on its first day. The film maintained high audience retention during its first weekend because it earned ₹6.85 crore on Saturday and ₹6.40 crore on Sunday which created momentum for its upcoming shows.

Dacoit slows down after Bhoot Bangla's release

The actual challenge of the weekdays emerged when viewership numbers started to decrease. The film experienced its first Monday at the box office when it dropped sharply to ₹2.70 crore because few people watched the show. The Tuesday collection showed minimal recovery with ₹3.00 crore, but Wednesday collections dropped to ₹1.55 crore. The earnings for Thursday and Friday continued to decline, as the company earned ₹1.40 crore on Thursday and ₹1.02 crore on Friday, which brought the total for the first week to ₹28.45 crore.

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About Dacoit

The film continues to perform successfully because it generates enough revenue to remain operational during this period. The story depicts an intense emotional bond between a mysterious woman and a dangerous ex-convict, which combines elements of romance with action and betrayal and survival.

The movie features Adivi Sesh in the lead role opposite Mrunal Thakur. The supporting cast includes- Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Sunil. The film is directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, who also co-wrote the story along with Adivi Sesh.

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