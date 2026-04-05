Dacoit Trailer X Review: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's action thriller wins hearts; fans call it ‘blockbuster’

The trailer of Dacoit was recently launched at a grand event in Mumbai. The film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Read on to know more.

Dacoit Trailer X Review: The trailer of Dacoit was recently launched at a grand event in Mumbai. The film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film also stars Zayn Marie Khan and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles. At the trailer launch, all the actors were present, and there was a lot of excitement about the film. The trailer of the film is about 2 minutes and 23 seconds, and it keeps the audience hooked from the beginning to the end. After watching the trailer, it is clear that this is going to be an intense romantic-revenge drama film. The story will see a tremendous mix of love, deceit, and revenge, which can be very much liked by the audience.

Netizens reaction to Dacoit trailer

The trailer is also getting a good response on social media. Many have praised the background music and editing of the film. He wrote, “The BGM alone will pull you straight to the first-day-first-show. editing is absolutely fire. Another winner from #AdiviSesh ? ? #DacoitTrailer (sic)." A user wrote, "This film deserves to be seen in the theatre on the first day itself.”

Another user called it a blockbuster and wished the entire team good luck. A user commented, “Interesting @adivisesh garu. I know it’s a simple love story with twist, but I hope the screenplay and execution turn out to be solid. Realty looking forward to it.”

Jr NTR praised Dacoit’s trailer

Jr NTR also praised the trailer. He wrote on social media that the trailer is very brilliant and interesting. He congratulated Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and the entire team and looked forward to the release of the film.

In his words: "Loved the #DACOITTrailer….so gripping and very well made. All the very best to Sesh, Supriya, Mrunal and the entire team. Looking forward to April 10th! (sic)." The film is also getting support from the people of the industry.

When will the film Dacoit release?

Talking about the release date of the film, Dacoit was earlier scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. But it was pushed ahead to avoid a clash at the box office. The film will now be released in theatres on April 10, 2026. Earlier, Bhooth Bangla was also scheduled to be released on this date, but this Akshay Kumar film has been postponed by a week to April 17.

Now it will be interesting to see how Dacoit performs at the box office. It is expected that the Telugu version will get a good response, but how much the film can do in the Hindi market will be known only after the release. The trailer has already raised the expectations of the audience.

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