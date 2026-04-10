Dacoit X review: Nani calls Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer 'BLOCKBUSTER', netizens feel climax is 'over the top'

Dacoit X Review: What do viewers have to say about Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's actioner. Read on to know what they have been sharing on X.

Dacoit A Love Story X Review: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's much-anticipated action film hit the theatres on April 10. The film was shot in Telugu and Hindi. Following the unveiling of its trailer by the makers on April 4, 2026, the film has been garnering positive responses not only from the viewers but also from stars. Superstar Mahesh Babu had lauded Adivi Sesh’s film’s trailer on social media. While lauding the Dacoit trailer, Mahesh Babu had stated that Adivi Sesh’s dedication towards his craft can't be missed. He had further mentioned that the trailer is just a solid setup for what’d come next. Interestingly, the film has been getting mixed reactions on X.

What did Nani say about Dacoit?

Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh’s film Dacoit is being loved by many from the industry. While many have liked the film's gripping narrative, others have found the performances incredible. Actor Nani too was quick to take to social media to share his thoughts about the film. In a long post. he called Dacoit a 'true BLOCKBUSTER'. His note read, "True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don’t miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department."

He also lauded Mrunal Thakkur. "@mrunal0801 how beautifully you have immersed in to this one. One more feather in your hat. #Supriya it’s amazing how you pulled off one of the best films of the year. Full power to you rockstar. Beautifully directed, terrific score, amazing visuals. Big congratulations to the team."

What have netizens posted on X?

One comment on X read, "#Dacoit An average action love story that is technically strong, but the screenplay only works in parts. The film is technically sound. And that is its biggest strength. However, the screenplay and writing are where it falters in places. There are twists and turns to keep things moving, but they aren’t as effective as they should be. A few sequences work well but a lot of portions also remind you of Kshanam/Goodachari, which makes the screenplay feel redundant and predictable. Climax twist is way too over the top."

Next few viral comments read, "If you are looking for the perfect blend of suspense and high-octane action this weekend, this film is a must-watch. Adivi Sesh delivers a powerhouse performance The action blocks is Bheems' BGM. His score elevates the intensity to the next level"; "Sesh mark suspense & thrills movie ki biggest plus. Mrunal Thakur screen presence super, acting kuda strong. Cat & mouse game between hero & villain mind blowing. Rich visuals + emotions = perfect combo #Dacoit"; "#Dacoit is a solid entertainer filled with thrills and high-octane action drama. @mrunal0801 killed it with her performance and screen presence! Finally a role that gave her proper acting scope beyond just glamour".

Another user warned others of not wasting their money on the film "#Dacoit Extremely average action flick. #AdiviSesh gave a stone-faced performance. #MrunalThakur is poor. Boring screenplay, barring a few twists. Only positive is some action sequences. Poor movie. WAIT FOR OTT!" read the review.

All about Dacoit

The film has been helmed by Shaneil Deo. Shaneil has also written the story along with Adivi Sesh. The film will also casts filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Zayn Marie in crucial roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more