The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards 2023 were announced on Monday. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won the best film award and Anupam Kher who played the lead role in the movie bagged the most versatile actor award. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has achieved multiple international awards and has now won Dadasaheb Phalke film of the year awards.

Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress award for her brilliant performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi. Present at the event the actress also received the award of the best actor on behalf of her husband Ranbir Kapoor for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. Apart from them, Varun Dhawan and Rishab Shetty too took awards home for Bhediya and Kantara respectively. Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 winners.

Full list of winners

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan