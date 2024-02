The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is the most prestigious awards ceremony. Television and Bollywood stars eagerly wait for this day to arrive. They have all worked hard this year and given some hit movies and hit TV shows. It has been an amazing year for the entertainment industry. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 is happening today in Mumbai. The event is taking place in Mumbai's Taj Lands End where all the Bollywood and TV celebrities have arrived to celebrate the successful year and the amazing performances. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol and others arrive in style

Many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Nayanthara, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Grover, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Atlee and others arrived in style. Now, all of you guys must be waiting to know the names of the winners. Also Read - Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan to return as spy; will have a solid Tiger vs Pathaan connect

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 complete winners list

Well, we have the complete list of winners here. Yes, this year Bobby Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and others have grabbed the top honours. Take a look at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 complete winners list here:

Best Actor in Negative Role- Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Director- Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Best Actress- Nayanthara (Jawan)

Best Actor (Critics)- Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Actor- Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Shah Rukh Khan had an amazing year. In 2023, three of his films released and all of them were big hits. Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki received all the love and Shah Rukh Khan was amazing in all of them. He has received the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan.

Jawan is a big hit and even Nayanthara got the best actress award for it. Talking about Bobby Deol, he was just brilliant in Animal. He played the role of Abrar and he has become the most loved villain of Bollywood now. He truly deserves this honour for his performance in the Ranbir Kapoor movie.

Congratulations to the winners!

(This story is updating)