Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor who claim to be cordial with each other landed upon an awkward meeting last night. The exes bumped into each other on the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 and the way Bebo ignored Shahid's presence only shows they haven't been on good terms. In the video, you can see the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor posing with his award along with his Farzi director Raj & DK, and Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives. Shahid stops posing and lets Bebo pass by where she greets the filmmakers and doesn't even have an eye to eye contact with Shahid. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 complete winners list: Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and others win big

Watch the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan ignoring ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor's presence as they bump into each other

While Shahid keeps an awkward smile on his face. Kareena walks by and poses ahead for the shutterbugs. This video of Kareena avoiding Shahid has been going viral and the netizens have drastic reactions. There are many who felt Bebo was tad bit rude and she could have just said him a hello, as he had a constant smile on his face after seeing her. One user commented on the video, "That's so rude the way she ignored him .....though he remained humble to her". One more user said," 'Shahid ek acha insan hai but Kareena ko ese ignore nhi krna chahiye tha".

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have moved on on their lives long back and in fact after separation they even worked in a film Udta Punjab. Since then they never have publicly bumped into each other and last night they did and created sensation on the internet.