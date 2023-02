The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 are being held in the maximum city today. The prestigious Award ceremony is being graced by celebrities from the film and television world across the country. We saw celebs such as Dulquer Salmaan, Alia Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash, Rekha, Rishab Shetty and more celebs attending the awards night. The celebs dropped by putting their best foot fashion forward on the red carpet. All the ladies looked really pretty while the men looked dapper. While every celeb who graced the awards night is trending, three people have made it to the trending list. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt gives a huge shout out to her multiple flaws; asks women everywhere to bend the rules [Watch Video]

Alia Bhatt receives an award on behalf of Ranbir Kapoor

Entertainment News is full of updates on the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. While Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, she also picked an award for her hubby Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir has been away shooting for his film. And since Alia was present at the event, hosts Shreyas Talpade and Ronit Roy asked Alia Bhatt to receive the award on his behalf. Ranbir Kapoor won the award for Best Actor for Brahmastra. The video of Alia getting the award is now going viral.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt picking the award for Ranbir Kapoor here:

Dulquer Salmaan wins hearts with his gentlemanly behaviour

So, Dulquer Salmaan also attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 and boy, he looked handsome as hell. Dulquer also won an award for Best Actor for Chup. His performance was widely appreciated by the fans. However, now the fans are in love with his gentleman behaviour on the red carpet of the awards. It so happened that popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash was posing for the media at the red carpet with the award and he saw her. Dulquer who was leaving the event with his award, waiting for her to get done. It is this gesture of Dulquer Salmaan that is going viral.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan and Tejasswi Prakash's video here:

DULQEER SHOW TEJU POSING AND HE STOPPED AND THE PAPS WERE LIKE DEKH DEKH KITNI RESPECT DE RAHA HAIN DQ YOU ARE JUST??????#TejasswiPrakash #TejRan #Dpiff2023Tejasswiprakash #BestActressDpiff2023forTejasswi pic.twitter.com/EHgNy3xs17 — :) (@hidoikyou) February 20, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash picked up the Best Actress award at DPIFF 2023. Karan Kundrra gave a shout-out instantly. Just BF things, you know!