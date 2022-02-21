Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Rupali Ganguly and more – Here's the complete list of winner

International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place last evening and we must say that it was a glamorous event. With film stars like , Sidharth Malhotra, and more attending the event, it was one happening affair. From TV industry, stars like , Anupamaa's and more received the awards for their contribution to the field of acting. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won for their film Shershaah. 's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise also won a Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 'Film of The Year' category. Rupali Ganguly was awarded for being the Most Promising Actress in Television Series while her show Anupamaa won Television series of the Year. received the Best Actor Award for his film 83'. Here is a complete list of winners: Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna set to marry Liger star Vijay Deverakonda this year? HOT SCOOP

1. Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh

2. Best International Feature Film - `Another Round'

3. Best Director - for `State of Siege: Temple Attack’

4. Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for `Haseena Dilruba’

5. Best Actor in Supporting Role - for `Kaagaz’

6. Best Actress in Supporting Role - for `Bell Bottom’

7. Best Actor in a Negative Role - for `Antim: The Final Truth’

8. People`s Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dasani

9. People`s Choice Best Actress -

10. Best Film - `Shershaah’

11. Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for `83’

12. Best Actress - for `Mimi’

13. Best Debut - for `Tadap’

14. Film Of The Year - `Pushpa: The Rise’

15. Best Web Series - `Candy’

16. Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for `The Family Man 2’

17. Best Actress in Web Series - for ‘Aranyak’

18. Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra

19. Best Playback Singer Female -

20. Best Short Film – ‘Pauli’

21. Television Series of The Year – ‘Anupama’

22. Best Actor in Television Series - for ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’

23. Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya for ‘Kundali Bhagya’

24. Most Promising Actor in Television Series -

25. Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly

26. Critics Best Film – ‘Sardar Udham’

27. Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra for ‘Shershaah’

28. Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani for ‘Shershaah’

Congratulations to all the winners. For more updates from the world of showbiz, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.