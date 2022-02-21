Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Rupali Ganguly and more – Here's the complete list of winner

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place last evening and we must say that it was a glamorous event. With film stars like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Asha Parekh and more attending the event, it was one happening affair. From TV industry, stars like Shraddha Arya, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and more received the awards for their contribution to the field of acting. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won for their film Shershaah. Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise also won a Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 'Film of The Year' category. Rupali Ganguly was awarded for being the Most Promising Actress in Television Series while her show Anupamaa won Television series of the Year. Ranveer Singh received the Best Actor Award for his film 83'. Here is a complete list of winners: Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna set to marry Liger star Vijay Deverakonda this year? HOT SCOOP
1. Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Mohsin Khan, Niti Taylor, and more: 7 TV stars whose fans are eagerly waiting for their upcoming music videos
2. Best International Feature Film - `Another Round’ Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards Red Carpet: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani pose together, Raveena Tandon and more stars add glitz and glamour on Sunday evening [PICS]
3. Best Director - Ken Ghosh for `State of Siege: Temple Attack’
4. Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for `Haseena Dilruba’
5. Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik for `Kaagaz’
6. Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta for `Bell Bottom’
7. Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma for `Antim: The Final Truth’
8. People`s Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dasani
9. People`s Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan
10. Best Film - `Shershaah’
11. Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for `83’
12. Best Actress - Kriti Sanon for `Mimi’
13. Best Debut - Ahan Shetty for `Tadap’
14. Film Of The Year - `Pushpa: The Rise’
15. Best Web Series - `Candy’
16. Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for `The Family Man 2’
17. Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon for ‘Aranyak’
18. Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra
19. Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor
20. Best Short Film – ‘Pauli’
21. Television Series of The Year – ‘Anupama’
22. Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh for ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’
23. Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya for ‘Kundali Bhagya’
24. Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar
25. Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly
26. Critics Best Film – ‘Sardar Udham’
27. Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra for ‘Shershaah’
28. Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani for ‘Shershaah’
Congratulations to all the winners. For more updates from the world of showbiz, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.