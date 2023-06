Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and the Dahaad actress has come a long way in her career. She made her debut with Dabangg, and today she is known as the Dahaad actress. While she was the box office queen in the initial stage of her career, before Dahaad she was struggling to get a good film under her name. On her birthday today, let's look at the films she rejected that could have been highs in her career. While fans would definitely would want to see her in Udta Punjab along with Diljit Dosanjh, their jodi would be kickass though, but its never too late.

Sonakshi Sinha was offered to play 's role in Udta Punjab, but she rejected it due to her other professional commitments. This film could have been a game-changer for her.

Housefull 2 and Housefull 4

wanted Sonakshi Sinha to be a part of this comedy ensemble, but the girl couldn't be a part of it due to date issues.

Haseena Parkar

It is reported that Sonakshi Sinha had even shot a few scenes for the said film, but later she backed out of it and fit the role.

Sonakshi Sinha was also offered a role in the starrer, but she couldn't be a part of it as there were a few date clashes, while she and Arjun would definitely make a good pair.

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most beloved and successful actresses in Bollywood and has created her own niche in the industry. Sonakshi is one of the star kids who has overcome the nepotism debate and managed to make her name known. Recently, she tasted success with the Dahaad series, where she was seen playing a fierce cop, Anjali Bhaati, and she was fit for this tailor-made role. Sonakshi, who is riding high on Dahaad's success, derives all of it, and fans are waiting for season two already. Talking about receiving praise Sonakshi said that she is glad that she said that she was meant to play this role and even the audience resonated the same. On that note, Happy birthday, Sona!