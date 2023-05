Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah starrer Dahaad is an upcoming Amazon Prime web series. The trailer of Dahaad was launched in the city a couple of hours ago and the star cast alongside the makers were present for the grand trailer launch. And at the trailer launch, Vijay Varma was teased with the name of his rumoured actress girlfriend, Tamannaah Bhatia by the cast members on stage and how! Vijay was seen smiling and blushing while they teased her. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma steal a date night amidst dating rumours [Watch Video]

Vijay Varma gets teased with Tamannaah Bhatia's name at the Dahaad trailer launch

At the Dahaad trailer launch, Sonakshi Sinha stunned in an olive green gown while, Vijay Varma turned up in a reddish-brown brocade blazer and trousers. Gulshan Devaiah wore a sheer shirt and trousers while Sohum Shah was seen in a tweed designer blazer. And while at the trailer launch of Dahaad, the web series, the host asked the cast members about their roles and their experience of working on the Amazon Prime web series. And each of them took turns in teasing Vijay while taking the name of Tamannaah Bhatia. Even the host teased Vijay. The two of them are allegedly dating. And the video is going viral in entertainment news and how! Also Read - Did Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia enjoy a pool date? The actor's latest pic leaves social media guessing

Sonakshi claims that Tamannaah would be getting a lot of hiccups today as everyone took her name. Sohum Shah also joined the fun leaving Vijay blushing and smiling. Gulshan Devaiah also joined the wagon and Vijay took him aside in a threatening sort of way. The video os Vijay after taking Tamannaah's name is going viral. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay Varma set the ramp on fire at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 [Watch Video]

Watch the videos of Vijay Varma blushing upon mention of Tamannaah here:

Tamannaah and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating for some time now. They were caught kissing at a party, a video of which went viral a couple of months ago. Thereafter, they were spotted at events but did not pose together. Until recently, Tamannaah and Vijay were snapped after their alleged date night, leaving in one car. Tamannaah was all smiles and waved at the paps while Vijay seemed a little surprised, he waved later when they moved out of the lane.

Dahaad is a mystery thriller in which Sonakshi plays a cop as does Gulshan and Sohum. Vijay plays the role of a samaritan who is doubted to be a serial killer. The series drops on 12th May.