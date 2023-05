The makers of Dahaad have finally released the trailer of the thriller series starring Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Verma in the lead. The upcoming web series is a crime drama revolving around a series of gruesome murder cases. Dahaad is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the banners of Tiger Baby Films. Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop who is on the hunt for an unsuspecting criminal on the loose.

The trailer of the much-awaited web series opens up with a man filing a missing report of his sister. A local police station is under fierce tension of not one but several girls going missing after all of them are mysteriously found dead. Earlier it appears to be suicide case but as the story unravels, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhatia (Sonakshi Sinha) learns that an unsuspecting serial killer is on the loose. It is a cat-and-mouse chase between the police and the serial killer.

and Gulshan Deviah along with their colleagues are on the quest for an unsuspecting serial killer who is on the loose. The police connect dots and join pieces of the puzzle in order to find evidence against the killer and save another innocent. The series promises an intriguing story as they race against time and connect clues to catch the suspect before any other innocent girl becomes prey and losses her life.

Watch Dahaad trailer

The narrative of Dahaad is compelling and the characters are detailed finely. The stellar performance by the exceptional star cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, and Gulshan Deviah will create an impeccable tension in the show. It is an eight episodic crime drama show created by and .

Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi and produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. , Zoya Akhtar, , and Reema Kagti serve as executive producers on the series. The crime thriller series stars Sonakshi Sinha, alongside Vijay Varma, , and Sohum Shah in the lead roles. Dahaas will release on May 12, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.