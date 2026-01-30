Daldal X Review: Bhumi Pednekar’s psychological thriller promises DARKER crime story, gets POSITIVE reactions; netizens call it…

Daldal, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, is set to stream on Prime Video on January 30, 2026. The series stars Bhumi Pednekar, Samara Tijori, Aditya Rawal and others.

Daldal is a crime-thriller web series, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 30. It stars Bhumi Pednekar, Samara Tijori, Aditya Rawal, Geeta Agarwal, and Sandesh Kulkarni. The series has kept the audience hooked to its story from the very beginning. Even though its pace is not fast, the suspense is such that the viewer constantly wants to watch further episodes. There have been many police-based series in recent years, but Daldal succeeds in creating its own identity.

All about Daldal: Story and cast

The main character of the story is ACP Rita Ferreira, whose role is played by Bhumi Pednekar. Rita is a strict and disciplined police officer for whom work is everything. She smiles very little and has hidden childhood pain in her, which is linked to her strict mother's upbringing. The story takes a turn when the police commissioner promotes four women officers, including Rita, to the post of DCP. This promotion is done due to appearance and public image, but after this the situation becomes more difficult. Gradually, more murders take place, which increases the pressure on the police. The entire investigation becomes a race, where reaching the truth with time becomes the biggest challenge. The film is based on author Vish Dhamija's novel Bhendi Bazaar.

TRENDING NOW

Netizens reaction

The beginning of the series is very strong, especially with Rita’s role. People are praising the film on social media. Many viewers said that the series seriously shows the dark world of Mumbai, issues like child abuse, drugs, patriarchy and mental trauma. One user wrote, “#Daldal, streaming on #AmazonPrimeVideo, is a dark, gritty and psychological crime thriller set in Mumbai’s underbelly.As a social drama, the series is effective, addressing issues like child abuse, drug abuse, patriarchy, and trauma with seriousness and intent. However, as an investigative thriller, the pacing often feels slow and predictable.#BhumiPednekar delivers a sincere performance, portraying a complex grey character with internal conflicts, while #SamaraTijori and #AdityaRawal leave an impression, particularly in vulnerable moments.Overall, Daldal is engaging and layered, but uneven — worth a watch if you enjoy psychology-driven thrillers, though it doesn’t fully satisfy as a classic crime thriller.”

A fan wrote, “#Daldal : Season 1 (Hindi) Episode 1-7Now streaming on Primevideo in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu ?!!#OTT_Trackers” Another user commented, “#Daldal , Bhumi-Aditya-Samara Anchor A Powerful ShowRating: ****There is never a dull moment in Amazon’s Daldal . It is written with sharp curves and steep edges (by Sreekanth Agneeaswaran,Rohan D'Souza,Hussain Haidry,Priya Saggi,Suresh Triveni), directed deftly and cannily by Amrit Raj Gupta, and almost uniformly well-acted by the cast in the smallest of parts.”

Bhumi Pednekar is being praised for her performance in the film. She has played the role of a strong but broken woman officer very truthfully. Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal have also left a good impact in their roles. Many viewers say that Daldal is a strong, emotional and serious series, which shows the truth of society along with suspense.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more