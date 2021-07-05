Dance Deewane 3: Jackie Shroff reveals he has always been scared of wife Ayesha after witnessing her 'thrashing skills' — read deets

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty who are pals were invited as special guests on Dance Deewane 3. On the show, Jackie Shroff revealed that he was scared of his wife, Ayesha. As we know, they have been married for more than 35 years now. Jackie Shroff narrated an incident where she came to the rescue of his friend and he, beating up a gang who came for them. Raghav Juyal, the host of the show asked the two veteran hunks if they were scared of their wives. Both of them raised the placard and said yes! Also Read - Mumbai Police takes a dig at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani using 'unnecessary Heropanti' jibe; Ayesha Shroff defends her son

Jackie Shroff said he has been scared ever since he saw her beating up some goons. He was quoted by Zoom as saying, "Khaali naam dada hai bhidu. Main humesha darta aaya hoon, aaj se nahi pehle se. Maine Nepeansea Road pe, fight karte hua dekha meri wife ko, dost ke liye (I have always been scared of my wife. I have seen her fighting on Napeansea Road for a friend). Also Read - Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor and Sonnalli Seygall cycle, Rashami Desai looks super-hot, Armaan Malik parties

He had further said, "Mera dost aur main kuch aisi cheez ho gayi wahaan pe, toh bohot bada gang aa gaya tha humko dhone ke liye. Toh maine apni wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue. Tab se darta hoon (Something happened to his friend and Jackie. It seems a huge gang had come to beat them up. But Ayesha Shroff was unfazed and thrashed them). Also Read - Jackie Shroff is ‘looking 10 years younger' after returning from his farmhouse post lockdown, says daughter Krishna Shroff

Their love story is also a cute one. Ayesha saw the hunk for the first time when she was 13. Jackie Shroff had introduced himself to her saying that he played nearby. While her family was a rich one, Jackie Shroff lived in a chawl at that time. Over time, he became a huge star and she took charge of his costume department. The couple have two children, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff.