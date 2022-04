and tied the knot on April 14. Neetu Kapoor is the happiest. She said that it was the dream of to see his son settled, and his marriage has given him that happiness. It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor is a momma's boy. On the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, a contestant Willie asked him if Ranbir Kapoor got a spanking from Neetu Kapoor ever when he was a kid. Neetu Kapoor said no. She said that she never raised her hand on Ranbir Kapoor. She also said that even Rishi Kapoor never hit Ranbir Kapoor. She said that he would only fight with his son if he made a mistake and not scold him. Also Read - Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed at media event; Shehnaaz Gill fans remind her of Bigg Boss 13 and say, 'Apni figure ka bada guroor tha'

Neetu Kapoor has made her debut as a reality show judge with Dance Deewane Juniors. The show also has and Marzi Pestonjee as judges. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched after five years of dating. The couple met on the sets of when they were doing a recce abroad. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt chose a small intimate wedding at the residence of the former, Vastu. Around 30 people attended the marriage. The couple's simplicity won many hearts.

Neetu Kapoor was asked on multiple occasions about the wedding by paps outside the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. Fans who saw the first episode said that she brought a new level of freshness, which is missing in the regular faces that judge reality shows. Karan Kundrra is the host of the show. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have ditched honeymoon plans as they have to work on multiple projects. Ranbir Kapoor is now shooting with Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is helmed by .