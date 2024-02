Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: In an unfortunate incident, Aamir Khan's co-star passed away today at the tender age of 19. Suhani portrayed the role of young Babita Phogat in the 2016's Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Dangal. The reason behind her death is said to be the adverse effects of some medications she was consuming to heal from a fracture. Aamir Khan's production team has issued an official statement on social media expressing sadness at the demise of the young actor. Check out the post below. Also Read - Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at the age of 19

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: Aamir Khan's team offers heartfelt condolences

In the following post, Suhani Bhatnagar's mother Pooja has been addressed, and the team has extended their heartfelt condolences to her and the entire family. The post also mentioned that Suhani was a very talented girl with great team player qualities. In the end, the post highlighted how Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani and how the departed soul will always remain a star.

Trending Now

We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family ?? Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in… — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) February 17, 2024

It is reported that some time ago, Suhani met with an accident in which she fractured her leg. She was undergoing treatment at the renowned hospital AIIMS in Delhi. Apparently, the medicines she was consuming to heal from the fracture had adverse effects on her health. Speculations suggest that the medication Suhani was taking to heal from the fracture caused fluid accumulation, leading to her health deteriorating and ultimately passing away. As of now, there have been no official statements issued by her family or the doctors overseeing her medical treatment. The last rites will be held today.

Suhani was around 11 years old when she starred in Dangal. Post the film, she appeared in a few commercials. The young actor later decided to take a break from acting and focus on her studies.