Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: The sudden demise of Aamir Khan's young co-star has certainly left everyone shocked beyond words. Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the young age of 19 on February 16, 2024. She played the role of young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Dangal. After Aamir Khan's team, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, and Babita Phogat, now her co-star Zaira Wasim has expressed her condolences on social media. Also Read - RIP Suhani Bhatnagar: Babita Phogat condoles the demise of the Dangal actress; says 'Shocked beyond words'

For the latest TV news and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Suhani Bhatnagar Death: Dangal actress' father reveals details of rare autoimmune condition that led to her tragic end

Zaira Wasim mourns the sudden demise of Suhani Bhatnagar

Zaira Wasim played the role of young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal. Zaira had her maximum scenes with Suhani in the film; hence, both the young girls created a very good friendship on the sets. Zaira took to her social media and expressed her sadness. She stated that the thought of what Suhani's parents must be going through fills her with deep sorrows. Check out the post below. Also Read - Suhani Bhatnagar passes away: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari terms actress' demise 'shocking and heartbreaking'

Trending Now

While talking to Bombay Times, Zaira Wasim said she wished this was a rumour. She stated that the moment Suhani's death news was out, a series of flashbacks came in front of her eyes about the time she spent with her on the sets of Dangal. Zaira stated that Suhani was a happy soul and they both shared some great memories together.

For those unaware, initially it was reported that Suhani Bhatnagar had a leg fracture some time ago and the medicine which she was consuming had an adverse effect on her health, due to which she passed away. However, her dad later clarified that Suhani was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare medical condition, which could only be treated with steroids. Unfortunately, the steroids weakened her immune system, thus causing an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. The fluid accumulation made her breathing difficult. On the evening of February 16, 2024, Suhani eventually passed away.

Talking about Zaira Wasim, the young actress quit her acting career in the year 2019 as she stated her acting career conflicted with her religious beliefs and faith. Her last project was Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra starrer, The Sky is Pink.