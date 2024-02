Life is unpredictable and hence it’s been proved once again. Suhani Bhatnagar Dangal fame, a 19-year-old girl died due to a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscles weakened. dermatomyositis. Suhani's death at this tender age came as a shocker for everyone. Her parents are in grief and are in a huge dilemma with her loss. In her conversation work ANI, Suhani's mom couldn't stop crying remembering her daughter Suhani and recalling how it all started and they didn't even inform Aamir Khan about it. Also Read - RIP Suhani Bhatnagar: Babita Phogat condoles the demise of the Dangal actress; says 'Shocked beyond words'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

We didn't even inform Aamir Khan about her illness Also Read - Suhani Bhatnagar Death: Dangal actress' father reveals details of rare autoimmune condition that led to her tragic end

In the interview she said." Aamir Khan was always supportive of her but we had shared nothing about her disease with anyone including him (Aamir Khan)… She was a brilliant girl and wanted to excel in everything that she did… She started developing swelling on her hand but we thought that it was just a skin disease… We took her to a few dermatologists but nothing helped. When we admitted her to AIIMS, she was diagnosed with Dermatomyositis. While treatment she got an infection and her body started producing fluids that collapsed her lungs and she succumbed to it". Also Read - Suhani Bhatnagar passes away: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari terms actress' demise 'shocking and heartbreaking'

Trending Now

Watch the video of Suhani Bhatnagar's mom Pooja Bhatnagar speaking about the rare disease with her daughter died, says she didn't tell Aamir Khan the truth of her being hospitalised despite he being in constant touch

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana: On 'Dangal' child star Suhani Bhatnagar's death, her parents say, "...Our recognition was because of Suhani... Aamir Khan was always supportive of her but we had shared nothing about her disease with anyone including him (Aamir Khan)... She was a… pic.twitter.com/PQowP7UFv4 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

Suhani who was a delight to watch in Dangal made her parents proud at a very tender age. And her loss is immense and will take time to overcome. The entire industry expressed their huge shock over her death. May her soul rest in peace.

Watch the video Suhani Bhatnagar