Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra were seen together on the big screen in the 2016 release Dangal. Now, after five years, the two actresses have reunited for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur which stars Vicky Kaushal as the male lead. The film is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and it is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. Vicky's first look as Manekshaw was unveiled in 2019, and earlier this year, the makers had announced that the film has been titled Sam Bahadur. There were reports that the movie has been shelved, however, the reports have turned out to be false.

Meghna, who celebrates her 48th birthday today, took to Twitter to welcome Fatima and Sanya in the film. While Fatima will be seen as the late former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, Sanya will portray the role of Silloo Manekshaw.

The filmmaker tweeted, "50 years ago, this week, India triumphed in the historic 1971 war. Another reason it is also special for us is that we welcome @sanyamalhotra07 as Silloo Manekshaw and @fattysanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to our #Samबहादुर family! Eager to experience this very special journey!"

This will be Meghna and Vicky’s second film together. The director-actor duo had teamed up for the 2018 release Raazi.

Vicky, who recently got married to Katrina Kaif, has many interesting films lined up. Apart from Sam Bahadur, he will be seen in movies like Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family. Meanwhile, Sanya has Love Hostel and Hit: The First Case in her kitty. Fatima was last seen in Netflix’s anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.

While sharing his first look as Sam Manekshaw, Vicky had shared, “I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala.”