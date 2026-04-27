Darling re-release Box Office collection day 3: Prabhas' cult hit ROARS past Rs 10 crore worldwide, surpasses Salaar's total

Prabhas' Darling re-release earns Rs 10.4 crore worldwide in just 3 days, surpasses Salaar and enters the top 6 highest-grossing South Indian re-releases list.

Darling re-release Box Office collection day 3: With the re-release of his cult film Darling from 2010, which has achieved double digits at the box office worldwide, Prabhas is hard at work breaking records. The Baahubali star is an uncontrollable beast at the box office now. Regarding re-releases, Prabhas's most recent romantic comedy has exceeded expectations, according to the statistics, Darling have surpassed Salaar, Prabhas's most recent re-release. It earned 4.35 crore globally during its whole run.

Darling re-release box office collection

Darling's worldwide gross of 10.44 crore in just three days is 140% more than Salaar's re-release total. Additionally, it has now surpassed Mahesh Babu's Khaleja to become the second-highest-grossing Telugu re-release ever, only trailing by the enormous Baahubali: The Epic.

Prabhas’ re-release enters all-time top 6 list

Prabhas has not only dominated the Telugu market, but he has also entered the list of the highest-grossing South Indian re-releases of all time. It is presently ranked sixth and hopes to move up even farther in the following days.

Also Read Decoding Prabhas' mania in Japan as Kalki 2898 AD delivers third biggest Indian opening

Can Darling beat Sachien?

If the movie did well on Sunday, it may even exceed Sachien in its lifespan, taking two of the five places on the list and overtaking Thalapathy Vijay.

Darling overall box office collection after 3 days

According to Sacnilk, the re-released film, Darling has collected Rs 6.2 crore net at the Indian box office so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 7.3 crore. In overseas markets, it has earned Rs 3.1 crore gross, taking the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 10.4 crore.

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