The trailer of Darlings dropped today, 25th July, at the prestigious Grand Hyatt 5-star Hotel at Santacruz, Mumbai, before a huge contingent of the press. Suffice it to say that the Darlings trailer has hit all the right notes given not only the instant appreciation it received from the media, but also the glowing feedback coming through across all quartets on social media. While the first glimpse of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew's performances are all being praised sky high, it's the blend of dark comedy, mystery and a strong feminist undercurrent – that's particularly caught the fancy of viewers for this Netflix film. Also Read - BTS: When V aka Kim Taehyung's BFF Choi Woo Shik was rumoured to be dating fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo Joon

Alia Bhatt wants to produce Ranbir Kapoor's directorial debut

Ranbir Kapoor had recently revealed that he worked on a script during lockdown that he'd very much like to direct in the future. Not one bit surprising, given how multi-talented the star is. Now, his star wife and Brahmastra co-actor, Alia Bhatt, was quizzed at the Darlings trailer launch if she'd like to act in the movie or even produce the film, now that she's turned producer with her OTT debut. Responding to the query, she said, “We did discuss it. I actually told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset! I told him if you don’t want to take me as an actor, that’s totally fine. He told me, ‘No no, I need you, you’re a tyrant,’” Also Read - Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs who reacted to Cirkus actor being trolled for his bold avatar

Alia Bhatt responds to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

At the same event, was also asked about her and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani costar, Ranveer Singh's aesthetically done and smouldering-hot nude magazine photoshoot, including the barrage of trolling and moral policing aimed at him in its aftermath. The actress added, “I don't like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. I love him eternally, he's given so much to industry to the movies, and I don't even like this question because it's negative against him. I'm so proud of him and wish him only the best and hats off to him for having pulled it off.” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Maldives trip was very expensive; the amount will leave you stunned

Darlings releases 5th August on Netflix.