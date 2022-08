Alia Bhatt's Darlings has been released on Netflix and it has been getting mixed responses from the audience. While the fans are going gaga over Alia Bhatt's other power-packed performance and hailing the acting skills of Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma, they have a major problem with the film showing domestic violence against men as a 'joke'. The film is called dark and edgy but the viewers didn't like the film being treated as a dark comedy because it shows violence against the male. And are questioning would it be same when this violence was shown against women. Also Read - Darlings: Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor shower love on Alia Bhatt-Vijay Varma starrer; latter calls the mom-to-be 'unparalleled talent'

Darlings is getting all the love across as every actor has done a phenomenal job, however the script hasn't get gone down well with the certain section of audience and they have been questioning the same. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's fans from Hyderabad are extremely upset with him due to THIS reason

Movies like #DarlingsOnNetflix promote domestic violence against men. Mahatama Gandhi said "An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind". Stop Domestic violence against men!#BoycottDarlings#BoycottAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/hTPTZNMAoj — Vasu (@IsManAnATM) August 3, 2022

Domestic violence against women is crime.

Domestic violence against men is Joke? Or women’s right ? #BanDarling #DarlingsOnNetflix https://t.co/KnYSy6lyZc — Monica Garkhel (@monicagarkhel) August 3, 2022

Wymen can kill any men & easily get away with the crime unpunished. The essence of movie #Darlings Is it not a promotion of the Domestic Violence against men, then what is it? #DarlingsReview #DarlingsOnNetflix going to turn many murders into look like suicide. pic.twitter.com/xEOpcDYuaR — Nirmal Kumar Kedia (@kedianirmal26) August 5, 2022

All those people who are justifying #DarlingsOnNetflix , I'm sure that they won't justify a movie which will have a plot of man raping a woman just for taking her revenge , and that too shown as humour in the name of dark comedy. #BoycottAliaBhatt #BoycottDarlings — FutureMRA (@FutureMRA) August 6, 2022

According to Netflix and Red Chiles, Beating men is cool and it's not domestic violence.

What kind of society we are heading to ?

A hypocrite society where only one gender will decide what is the basic rules that only favours them.#BanDarlings #DarlingsOnNetflix https://t.co/ZE9xWBFFQF — Sachin Borkar (@borkarsachin97) August 1, 2022

Director of Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh Would Agree w this "i abuse you coz i love you" Statement. ?#Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix #VijayVarma #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/hLVMei84Li — t i s h (@dramaxvms) August 5, 2022

Alia Bhatt who is expecting her first child is enjoying all the positive feedback for her film and we wonder if the actress will speak about the domestic violence against men in the film and why it was treated in this way? Alia Bhatt is also awaiting the release of next along with hubby . Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2022: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and more Bollywood Gen Z stars who aur major BFF goals