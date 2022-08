It was in the month of July that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy. The stars got married in the month of April in an intimate ceremony at home and now they are looking forward to embracing parenthood. While Alia's baby bump is catching attention, the actress is busy promoting her film Darlings. She hasn't just acted in the film but she has produced it too. The actress is doing her best to promote and create a buzz around Darlings. But through pregnancy, it is leading to stress? Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun is busy doing THIS whilst shooting for the film gets stalled [VIEW PIC]

Entertainment News: Is Alia Bhatt under stress?

During the song launch event, Alia Bhatt was quizzed about the same. She was asked about stresses of promoting the film while being pregnant. To this, she gave a very simple and smart answer. She mentioned that if one is healthy, then there is no need to rest. She said, "Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, meri passion hai (If you're fit and healthy, you don't need to rest during pregnancy. Work gives me peace, acting is my passion)" She also added that she will keep working till the time she turns 100 as it keeps her soul and mind charged. Well, okay then!

Alia Bhatt calls out fake rumours

After the couple announced the pregnancy, it was rumoured that Ranbir Kapoor will fly down to London to bring Alia Bhatt back home. She was shooting for her Hollywood film with Gal Gadot then. However, taking to her social media, she rubbished rumours of him coming to London and wrote, "Nothing has gotten delayed!! No one needs to PICK anyone up I am a woman not a parcel!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well."