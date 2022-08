's starrer Darlings seem to have impressed critics and her peers. Netizens are showering unconditional love and praise for their maiden production venture. Darlings was released on August 5 on Netflix and people are going gaga over it. Pathaan actor was busy shooting for Dunki in London. The superstar came back from the shoot and returned home. Shah Rukh Khan took a day off from work on Friday and decided to watch Alia's Darlings. "Been working the last few days non stop....so needed to indulge in my favourite past time....`the love of my own person` & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just `mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj," he tweeted. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares a passionate lip lock with husband Nick Jonas; Bollywood couples who shared a lip kiss in public

Goodluck Jerry star recently shared her views on Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings and called it 'awestruck'. She shared a gif from the movie with her review and wrote, "Another winner! No words for you @AliaBhatt a film to be proud of and another performance that leaves in complete awe of your unparalleled talent!" Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan shows off his amazing dance moves on the song Na Ja; video goes VIRAL [Watch]

She further added saying, "@shefalishahofficial you are beyond mesmerising. Wickedly colourful and deceivingly tragic. @itsvijayverma a humanised villain. You are brilliant. Loved hating you throughout. @jasmeetkreen congratulations on a home run. Last but not the least @baidnitin The maestro strikes again. Congrats Mr Baid on your consistency and your genius. This one is a winner." Alia Bhatt's Darlings is trending on the entertainment news. Also Read - Kajol to Sara Ali Khan and more Bollywood stars who hate to spend money

Darlings feature , Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles and the movie is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen. The storyline of the film talks about the domestic abuse of Alia's on-screen husband Humza.