Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt leaves fans impressed; they declare her the BEST actor ever; claim she is here to rule

just dropped the Darlings teaser and boy, she proved that she has so much to explore as an actor even now. The actress who proved her mettle as an actor with her second film Highway and since there is no looking back for her. The teaser of Darlings shows so many emotions and shades of Alia that have left her fans highly impressed and how. The teaser shows Alia narrating the story of her life and leaves her audience gripped and intrigued to know what will happen next. The actress owns the screen like a queen and her fans are going gaga. They declare her the best actor and claim she is here to rule, and we cannot agree more. WhileDar the teaser is even more exciting and all thanks to these talented actors Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma.

Alia Bhatt is splendid in the teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)