Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt leaves fans impressed; they declare her the BEST actor ever; claim she is here to rule
Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt is spell bounding, she leaves you gripped and intrigued at this same time in the teaser. She owns it like a queen.
