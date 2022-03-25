has been very excited about his son ’s upcoming movie Dasvi. A few days ago, when the trailer of the film was released, the megastar had tweeted, “You are my pride .. Bhaiyu ! all my love and all my blessings .. how differently you have portrayed characters, in film after film, with such elan !” In another post while sharing the trailer, he had announced that Abhishek is his heir. The Jhund star had tweeted, “"मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !" ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन Abhishek तुम मेरे उत्तराधिकारी हो - बस कह दिया तो कह दिया !” Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya pool sesh, Shilpa Shetty-Samisha's flight banter and more: Pics that prove these Maa-Beti duos are best travel partners

Well, today, the first song of Dasvi titled Macha Macha Re has been released, and Big B took to Twitter to praise it. He tweeted, "आए हाय !!! क्या बात है !!! मचा मचा दिया रे धूम ! girgidgirgidgirgid .. dhaam .. tirkititirkititirkiti .. dhaam."

The tweet clearly shows that Amitabh Bachchan is super excited about the song, and in excitement, the actor had shared an unofficial link of the track. Fans of Big B tweeted on his post about it. A fan tweeted, "Galat link daal diye prabhu." One more fan had posted, "It's an unofficial link." Well, later Big B deleted the tweet, and posted the track again with the official link.

T 4231 - https://t.co/w67MJ4OEwU आए हाय !!! क्या बात है !!! मचा मचा दिया रे धूम ! ???

girgidgirgidgirgid .. dhaam .. tirkititirkititirkiti .. dhaam ??????? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2022

It’s an entertaining track composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by , Divya Kumar, Sachin-Jigar, and Mellow D (Rap). Abhishek has got the perfect Haryanvi swag in the track, and he has danced his heart out. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi also stars and . The film will premiere on Jio Cinema and Netflix on 7th April 2022.