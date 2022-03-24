Dasvi: Deepika Padukone REACTS to Abhishek Bachchan's dialogue, 'Everybody Loves Deepika'

The trailer of , , and starrer Dasvi was released yesterday. It is an entertaining trailer, and the movie revolves around a politician, played by Bachchan, who while in prison decides to give 10th standard exam. Nimrat plays his wife in the film, and Yami will be seen as a cop. Well, in the trailer, there’s one more thing that has grabbed everyone’s attention. At the end, Abhishek’s character is practising active and passive voice, and when another character says, ‘Ranveer loves Deepika’, Bachchan blushes and says, ‘Everybody loves Deepika’. Also Read - Thursday Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ADMITTED to fighting with Abhishek Bachchan everyday; Junior B had an EPIC response

Well, this scene has grabbed 's attention as well. The actress took to her Insta story to react to it. She shared the trailer and wrote, "Thank you team #Dasvi for the love. Wishing you guys the best!" Check out her post below…

Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota and it will premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 7th April 2022. Ahead of the trailer launch, Abhishek had shared a note on Twitter which read, "I am so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It is a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. I have always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told, ‘let the work speak for itself’. I am sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film."