Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De was loved. The film was about a middle-aged man who falls in love with a girl half his age and introduces her to his ex-wife and children. The film did well at the box office and people enjoyed watching the fun ride. Ajay Devgn was appreciated for his performance in the show. Rakul and Tabu also impressed everyone with their performances. The film also starrer Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath, Jimmy Shergill, Kumud Mishra and others. The film released in 2019 and was a big hit. Post that a lot was said about De De Pyaar De 2. Also Read - Kajol cannot stop gushing over her daughter Nysa Devgn's look from Ambani pre-wedding bash; netizens join in

De De Pyaar De 2 gets a release date

People wanted to see the sequel and were excited about it. Now, it is confirmed that Ajay Devgn is all set to star in De De Pyaar De 2. T Series official has shared the news on its official social handle about the release date of the movie. Yes, the film is slated to release on May 1, 2025. Also Read - Shaitaan box office collection day 3 early estimate: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film on a rampage; crosses the Rs 50 crore mark

Luv Films and T Series official took to their official Instagram handle and wrote, "De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan."

The makers of De De Pyaar De 2 are eyeing the long weekend (1st May- Maharashtra Day + Intl. Labour Day). The shooting of the film commences in June this year.

Take a look at the post here:

Ajay Devgn has Singham Again and Raid 2 in his kitty. He will reportedly complete the shoot of these films in June and start shooting for De De Pyaar De 2. He was recently seen in Shaitaan which also stars R Madhavan.

Talking about Rakul, she recently got married to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The wedding happened on February 21, 2024 in Goa. On the other hand, Tabu is also set to star in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.