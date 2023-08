Actress Debina Bonnerjee is enjoying her role as a mother to her two lovely daughters, Liana and Divisha. Debina is very active on social media and often shares updates about her life. Fans adore this family, as the sisters share a strong bond and love spending time together.

Liana Choudhary is being protective about little sister Divisha

In a recent video, Debina revealed that her elder daughter, Liana, has taken on a protective role for her younger sister. Liana becomes upset if anyone touches Divisha, showcasing her caring nature. The heartwarming video captures Debina sitting with her daughters on her lap, with Liana even starting to say "Papa." Their furry friend, a pet dog named Pablo, also plays a role in looking after the babies, although he sometimes gets a little scared. Interestingly, there's a tortoise in the household that Liana has befriended, adding a unique dynamic to their family. Also Read - Neha Marda to Debina Bonnerjee; Celebrities who had premature babies and opened up on their challenging phase

Debina Bonnerjee's little daughter's Mundan ceremony



Debina shared a special tradition they followed for Divisha. They visited Varanasi for Divisha's Mundan ceremony, where her head was shaved as per the tradition. Unfortunately, Liana couldn't join due to health reasons, but Debina made sure to bring a lock of Liana's hair to be a part of the event. Debina actively connects with her fans through YouTube, sharing glimpses of her personal life. Beyond her family, she's dedicated to her fitness and has embraced a rigorous workout routine.



Debina and Gurmeet's work life