Imlie SPOILER ALERT: Aryan saves Imlie from a MAJOR wardrobe malfunction; Aditya warns him against her

Sumbul Touqeer starrer Imlie is climbing up the TRP ladder quite swiftly. The love triangle between Aditya, Imlie and Aryan is keeping everyone hooked. Currently, the storyline is about Aditya and Malini's wedding. Aryan is trying to be a strong support for Imlie who is trying to dodge all the nasty games played by Malini. In the upcoming episode, we shall see Aryan saving Imlie from a major wardrobe malfunction that could have led to big embarrassment. His act will win him praises from everyone.

During the wedding festivities, Malini will ask Aryan and Imlie to dance together. As they do so, Aryan will realise that Imlie's clothes have been torn. It is Malini and Anu who plan this act. As Aryan played by Fahmaan Khan notices Imlie's clothes, he pulls her close and drags her into the nearby room. Imlie tries to get out of his arms but soon notices that her clothes have been cut from back. She cries hard as she realises that he has just saved her from a major embarrassment. Later, she tries to wonder how will she go back into the room. We will then see a romantic moment of sorts between Aryan and Imlie as he opens the braids of her hair, thus cover her torn clothes. They will then be able to leave the room.

Meanwhile, Aditya will also warn Aryan about Imlie. He will describe Imlie as a butterfly who cannot stick to one flower. However, Aryan will come out in support of Imlie and states that he finds people who try to catch a butterfly very cruel.