Kartik Aaryan has firmly established himself as one of the young superstars of the country. His track record at the box office is impeccable. Barring the odd Shehzada, all his films have recovered money. After the pandemic, he was one of the first stars to give a Rs 200 crore plus movie with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan is soon going to be felicitated at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as the Rising Global Star. He said he is thrilled to get the invite from the Victorian Government. Kartik Aaryan has delivered a number of successful movies and is known as the common man's superstar. In today's BollywoodLife Specials, let us analyze his phenomenal growth in Bollywood... Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to start filming from THIS date; here’s all about the third installment

Playing on strengths

Kartik Aaryan is the perfect example of how people should know how to capitalize on one's strengths. The actor tasted success with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Post that, his movies tanked at the box office. But then Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was a hit and he found his audience. The rise in his graph happened post Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which made above Rs 100 crores. Desi comedy is his forte and he built his foundation on that. Only after solidifying his place did he decide to experiment. Besides comedy, he made sure his films have great songs. Both of these determine a one time watchable film for India's mass audiences. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Social media game

Kartik Aaryan's social media has been flawless. He has always caught on the trends, and created content for his fans. Even his promotions were in sync with what is hot on TikTok and Instagram. This made him even more relatable to the youth of the country. Kartik Aaryan is someone who enjoys promotions immensely and it reflects in the videos on social media. Also Read - Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya; Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and more actor-filmmaker blockbuster combos [View List]

Trending Now

Terrific fan service

No fan of the actor can say that he is disappointed by him. Whether it is a promotional event or at the airport or anywhere, he has never hesitated for pics and autographs. And Kartik Aaryan looks genuinely happy doing so for 90 per cent of the time. This is huge given how crazy our junta can be around Bollywood stars. His love and respect for fans comes across as genuine, warm and heartfelt.

A desi boy

Like Sara Ali Khan, he is also relatable to most Indians. He is fluent in Hindi, and proud of his Indian roots. The Gwalior boy knows what India's masses want and does his best to unabashedly cater to them. Unlike many stars kids who are trolled for only being relevant to the Bandra to Juhu crowd, he is a true pan-Indian heartthrob.

The newsmaker

While his fans might feel differently, reports of his link-ups with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor definitely kept him in the public eye. It was almost confirmed that Sara and he dated briefly, while it was rumored that he broke up with Janhvi Kapoor after a short affair. Janhvi and Kartik never mentioned anything about the gossip.

Onscreen chemistry

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharucha are like an OG pair. Now, we have a new hit pair in Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. People also like to watch Kriti Sanon and him. In short, like superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan he has formed his own list of actresses with whom people like to see him on screen. Ananya Panday and he are also a pair with immense potential.

Diversifying

Kartik Aaryan has slowly been breaking off from his traditional genre. He did a good job as Arjun Pathak in Dhamaka. The Ram Madhvani film was an adaptation of a Korean movie. His performance in Freddy was good too. He played the role of a dentist who had been betrayed in love. Now, he is gearing up for Chandu Champion. It is a sports biopic with Kabir Khan. With audiences' expectations rising by the day, he is upping his game.

An engineer by qualification, Kartik Aaryan has never made stupid comments in his interviews. He has avoided controversies like plague. The non-stop relationship rumours did not impact him too. Amongst young stars, he knows to maneuver the media the best. The year ahead looks exciting for him with films with Kabir Khan (Chandu Champion), Anees Bazmee and Hansal Mehta. Kartik Aaryan is a textbook example for all Bollywood aspirants to how to survive, succeed and flourish.