Prime Video's upcoming Telugu Original series, Dhootha, has set social media ablaze with fans raving about the gripping trailer that launched recently. Critics and audiences alike are heaping praise on Naga Chaitanya and the stellar cast for the intrigue and suspenseful build-up. Giving a peek into the supernatural suspense thriller, the trailer shows the dark and dangerous twists and turns that journalist Sagar's (Naga Chaitanya Akkineni) life takes when clippings of newspapers start predicting horrible accidents that befall the people around him.

Watch Dhootha trailer -

Here are five scenes that you just cannot unsee:

Naga Chaitanya dons the hat of a journalist

Not only is he making his streaming debut with Dhootha, but Naga Chaitanya, is doing so while donning the hat of a journalist for the first time. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya’s latest post sparks patch up rumours with ex wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A Sherlockian cop

Kranthi (Parvathy Thiruvothu), a determined cop, is tasked to solve the mystery and find the killer responsible for these unexpected and indescribable deaths. She doesn’t seem like she will stop until she completes her mission.

The inked curses

Surrounded by clippings of newspapers that predict horrible future events, Sagar is sinking in this dark hole, as the predictions and accidents continue to follow him and everyone he knows or loves.

Suspicious crime scene

Crime scenes allow viewers to play along as detective, observing small details that can make them feel like they’re part of the investigative process. With multiple deaths and even more crime scenes, there’s plenty of opportunities for the audience to immerse themselves in solving the mystery.

Naga Chaitanya’s Bloodied look

Building even more intrigue and leaving so much more to the audience’s imagination, Naga Chaitanya's bloodied face in the gripping trailer leads to more questions than answers.

Produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Dhootha is directed by Vikram K Kumar. The supernatural suspense thriller features an accomplished ensemble cast, including Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead, along with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shanker, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream all eight episodes of the series in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Prime Video starting December 1.