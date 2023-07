Shah Rukh Khan is back with Jawan. The film has huge hype around it. With Shah Rukh collaborating with South hit maker Atlee and a star-studded lineup of Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra and others. After staying away for almost five years, he made a resounding comeback with Pathaan in 2023. After the debacle of Zero, he stayed at home for five years spending time with the family, and watching his two elder children complete their academic life. It would not be wrong to say that 2023 is the year for Shah Rukh Khan as far as Bollywood is concerned. King Khan looks like he is in supreme form. Here is a look at how Shah Rukh Khan made himself the hottest property right now in Bollywood... Also Read - How Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and more A listers handled big box office clashes

Listening to his junta

Many people appreciated the fact that he took risks with movies like Fan and Zero but his core audience has always loved badass Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar took no chances for his return. While his charm, swag and charisma has always been rocking, he upped the machismo with a beefed up body for Pathaan. Though fans might mourn that he is not in Don 3, no one is complaining as the man is loving his action hero era. Also Read - Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan unveils Vijay Sethupathi's look as the 'Dealer of Death'; fans say, 'Best Vs Best' [Read Tweets]

Keeping fans hungry

Other than his airport spotting, the man has hardly been seen. Shah Rukh Khan has kept fans hungry in a year when he has two more biggies releasing. The superstar managed to evade paps even in the most public of events like the NMACC dinner, and Alanna Panday's wedding. Fans loved whatever bits were shared by other guests. This limited access is refreshing in times of social media overload. Also Read - Deepika Padukone rejected film with Salman Khan not once but 6 times

Correct expansion

Unlike some stars who signed remakes by dozen, Shah Rukh Khan is expanding in the right manner. He is signing on projects that look pan-Indian in true sense. Jawan has big names from South like Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and the king Vijay Sethupathi. Pathaan has also stars like Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan cameo. These two stars are huge box office draws themselves. Dunki has the name of Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh Khan has stayed away smartly from remakes of South films as people consume so much content on the web.

Right exposure

Shah Rukh Khan promoted Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup finals 2022 with Wayne Rooney. He is now back as the brand ambassador of the ICC World Cup 2023 which is another event. This is a lesson for everyone. One need not be everywhere for promotions. He has also maintained his stature avoiding stuff like reels and so on. His promotional events in Dubai for Pathaan also got notice of the international community.

Fab #AskSRK sessions

Shah Rukh Khan stayed away from interviews for Pathaan. The team did just one success meet where there was no Q and A session. Instead, he has been directly answering queries of his fans through his #AskSRK sessions. They are solving the purpose of on-ground interviews as media makes articles out of his answers. This is a great way to avoid controversies, and so keep the focus on the movie.

Showering love

Shah Rukh Khan is synonymous with love and romance for a generation. He is now showering love on his co-stars and team by the dozen. His magnanimity and generosity has floored even his worst detractors. We have seen his interaction with the team of Jawan. From calling Vijay Sethupathi Nanba (friend) to terming Anirudh Ravichander as his Vampire Boy.

The superstar seem to be making all the right moves when Bollywood is somewhat struggling. But what matters is how Jawan and Dunki perform at the box office.