was a part of many famous films of the 80s and 90s. (1990), (1992), (1992), (1994) were a few of them. He could have been a part of one more film which was eventually bagged by . The film which we are talking about is Maine Pyaar Kiya.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed. "Yes. Salman Khan and I both auditioned for it. I was competing. later told me that after watching the rushes, the Barjatya family decided to go ahead with Salman Khan. Salman and I were the only two people who were competing for the role of Prem, neck-to-neck."

He went on to add, "They had even told me that if they selected me, they'd like to change my name on the screen and discussed how they'd like to launch me."

Maine Pyaar Kiya was a huge hit and it took Salman’s career to the next level. Salman played Prem and Bhagyashree was seen as Suman. Bhagyashree was just 18 at that time. She had narrated an interesting story about a kissing scene in the film.

She told SpotboyE, “I was just 18 years old and thought I was in love at that time and going to get married, I had never even hugged a guy till then. So, I got worried, and I started crying after hearing that I will have to hug Salman during a song sequence in Maine Pyaar Kiya.”

She added that for half an hour, Salman Khan and Sooraj Sir were scratching their heads to figure out a solution because they had to showcase Suman and Prem's love in some way. She said that after half an hour, Salman came up to her and she was teary-eyed. She stated, “He innocently requested me and said, ‘Please do it.’ I couldn’t say no and that’s how I finally got convinced to do that hug-sequence.”

Even the songs of the film were quite popular.