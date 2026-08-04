‘Deepika Padukone abused without any hesitation during workshop’: Jayati Bhatia recalls training her for Ram-Leela

Explore how Jayati Bhatia trained actress Deepika Padukone for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Read ahead to know how Deepika was trained for the bold character of Leela Sanera.

‘Deepika Padukone abused without any hesitation during workshop’: Jayati Bhatia recalls training her for Ram-Leela

Deepika Padukone is known for completely disappearing into her characters, and it turns out that fearless streak was shaped much before the cameras started rolling for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Veteran actress and theatre artist Jayati Bhatia has now opened up about the intense acting workshop she conducted with Deepika ahead of the 2013 film, revealing details that show just how quickly the actress transformed under pressure. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan's show, Jayati shared an anecdote involving a rather unconventional exercise, one that left her stunned by Deepika's complete lack of inhibition. Here's everything Jayati revealed about training Bollywood's Leela.

Jayati recalled that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali personally gave her the task of prepping Deepika for the role. She was initially expected to work with the actress for four hours a day over seven days, but just four days in, Jayati told Bhansali that further sessions wouldn't be necessary. She explained that Deepika had already transformed into a fearless performer after Cocktail, calling it her breakthrough role, and said continuing the workshop would only waste everyone's time. According to Jayati, Deepika was remarkably adaptable, unafraid, and constantly seeking roles that would push her further as an actor.

Deepika Padukone went beyond expectations during Ram-Leela training

One particular exercise stood out in Jayati's memory. Bhansali's office had a balcony overlooking a snack vendor on the street below, and Jayati devised an activity where Deepika had to stand there and hurl curses loudly, as if arguing with someone downstairs, without ever looking down or breaking character. The scene Jayati had prepared was meant to end on one specific expletive, but Deepika took it much further. She opened the door, launched into the exercise, and kept adding more to the scene, using words Jayati admitted she had never even heard before. Every curse she had absorbed over the years came pouring out, leaving Jayati genuinely amazed. What struck her most was that Deepika showed zero hesitation about being seen or heard, even though she was already a recognised star at the time.

Jayati Bhatia's first conversation with Deepika

Jayati also looked back on her very first interaction with Deepika before the workshops began. At the time, the actress reportedly believed she had landed a glamorous, "wonderful" role. Jayati recalled telling Bhansali about this impression, only for the director to cryptically respond that Deepika was in for a shock. As it turned out, her character in Ram-Leela was far from glamorous in the conventional sense, an emotional, fiery young woman shaped by passion and conflict rather than glitz. Looking back, Jayati's insights offer a rare glimpse into just how much groundwork went into building one of Deepika's most iconic performances, and how her fearless approach to acting was evident even in the earliest days of preparation.

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