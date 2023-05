Whether it is in Pathaan or in the Tiger movies, these two ladies have wowed audiences with their acting chops and capacity to literally kick butt on scene. Now, Yash Raj Films which is busy constructing its own spy verse with characters from films like Pathaan, WAR and Tiger is apparently planning a movie led by these two women. We have have movies in the West where Hollywood actresses lead a spy universe but it will be a first in India. Of course, we have had smaller films but this would be the first time that a big studio would mount something on a huge scale. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Abhishek Bachchan and more star kids who debuted together but only some found success

NETIZENS WANT RANBIR KAPOOR AS VILLAIN Also Read - Neetu Kapoor’s reaction to Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala 2023 look is mother-in-law goals

This exclusive piece of news has come from the handle Lets Cinema. Yash Raj Films has understood the potential of the spy verse after the mammoth success of Pathaan. We already have Tiger Vs Pathaan coming up in 2024 - 25. In early 2024, fans will see aka Kabir back again as Fighter in the film. Before that, there is Tiger 3 with and Katrina Kaif. Once people read this news on the handle, they had a suggestion. Netizens said if makers cast as villain, the stakes of the movie would multiply and how. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Here's what Katrina Kaif thinks of Alia Bhatt's debut look

#LetsCinema Exclusive: YRF is developing a high-budget female centric spy film which stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. pic.twitter.com/fi4MAvXP0q — LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 3, 2023

And with 's cameo as their boss, we could name the movie "Women of Ranbir" — Anacondè (@livinganaconda) May 3, 2023

Will this movie have a cameo by Ranbir Kapoor? — Arvind Ramachandran (@ArvindRam27) May 3, 2023

My god!!! This is called proper cinematic universe. Leading roles of every characters.. If the news is true, waiting for this new era of Bollywood ?? #SpyUniverse — Banajit Das/বনজিৎ দাস (@bana111das) May 3, 2023

Make ranbir kapoor the villain and it's a sure shot blockbuster — Badass Banker (@Badass_BankErr) May 3, 2023

Le Ranbir Kapoor - Ye movie toh first day first show hi jaana hai — TpM (@ThanosTheSnapeR) May 3, 2023

I want Ranbir to play as antagonist here too — Deb (@dbbd22) May 3, 2023

Cast Ranbir as the villian

Box office will be shattered. Pun unintended? — Saiprasad Chavan (@Saiprasad04) May 3, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor is a chameleon and can play any role. Deepika Padukone got immense love in Pathaan for her action scenes and Bond girl aura. Katrina Kaif is all set to shock audiences in Tiger 3 with her action scenes.