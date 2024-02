Deepika Padukone is pregnant with her first child and the actress took to her Instagram and shared this happy news with her fans . The arrival date of the baby is September 2024, and fans are going bonkers after this major announcement. Ranveer Singh and Deepika announce the arrival of their FIRST child and this is happiest news in the Padukone and Bhavnani family. Deepika Padukone shared her first pregnancy news just a while back and the internet is celebrating nothing less than a festival. The Jawan diva is right now in her first trimester and fans cannot wait to see her baby bump. Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 and after 5 years of their marital bliss, the couple is all set to welcome their first baby. Also Read - Here's when Deepika Padukone finalised her wedding with Ranveer Singh, celebrity photographer makes heartwarming revelation

Deepika Padukone is pregnant with her first baby, actress shares the news on her Instagram account. Also Read - Ananya Panday wants to steal THESE two things from Deepika Padukone and every girl would relate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

For all the latest Entertainment News related updates, get BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD star Prabhas stays in a rented house in London that costs an insane amount?

Trending Now

Bollywood celebs shower love on Deepika and Ranveer after the announcement of the arrival of their first baby.

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey who has also worked with Deepika in Chappak was the first one to congratulate the couple for their first baby. Just a few days ago the news broke that Deepika was expecting her first baby and many thought it was just a rumour until now, when the diva herself announced of being pregnant.

Deepika Padukone work commitments.

On the professional front, Deepika has fulfilled all her work commitments and the actress is all set for motherhood. Her upcoming films are Singham Again and Kalki AD 2898 for which she has completed the shooting already. Congratulations to the beautiful couple for their first child.