and , who are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood, will be celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary tomorrow (November 14). And to celebrate this special day, the duo has take off to an undisclosed location to spend quality time together outside Mumbai. A source close to the development shares, "Despite their, jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage Anniversary." Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: These 8 naturally gorgeous Bollywood actresses did NOT opt for plastic surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14th, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy with close friends and family, followed by lavish receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore. Also Read - From her Twitter ban to claiming that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered – 9 of Kangana Ranaut’s biggest controversies

On the professional front, the duo will share screen space in Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer's wife Deepika is also playing reel-life better half in the film as she portrays the character of Romi Dev. Talking about the actress coming on board, director Kabir Khan told us, "I think the background, the fact that her dad, Prakash Padukone was a sports superstar, that influenced her very strongly. It wasn't because Deepika had agreed to do the film that I wrote the role. Deepika liked the role, and that's why she agreed to do the film. We never initially intended it that way (Deepika being a part of the film), and as Deepika said, there's a certain support role that the family plays, and I wanted to capture that, which is why I wrote the character of Romi, and when I narrated it to Deepika, I knew it was a small role. So, I said to Deepika, 'Just listen to the film. If you like it, you'll come on board, if not, you won't come on board. She heard the film, and she knew it was about the team and the boys and Kapil. But, she just loved the script and so, she came on board." The film is set to hit the screens during the Christmas weekend at the box office. Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan's debut project with Zoya Akhtar, co-starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda all set to kick off?