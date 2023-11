Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make for one of the most handsome pair in B-Town. The two have been setting goals offline and online. The duo recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 8 and their episode went viral quickly, for good and bad reasons both. And now, pictures and videos are going viral online. These videos and pictures are from a wedding which Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended recently. Also Read - Top 5 reasons that make Indian youth believe in real love like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look regal as they attend a wedding, oblige fans with pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's short video clips have grabbed the attention of their fans. The Singham Again actor and actress are seen flashing their brightest smiles. Ranveer even happily shook hands with the ladies who were waiting in queue to greet them. The ladies also requested them for a picture individually and Deepika and Ranveer happily posed with them. They look so amazing together. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: When Deepika Padukone left Karan Johar scandalised over Ranveer Singh and latter's dirty texts

Deepika and Ranveer at a wedding reception last night pic.twitter.com/sse0IiSYOP — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 8, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Deepika and Ranveer exited the wedding in a car together. Deepika was seen talking to someone from her car as her windows were rolled down. Ranveer waved at the paparazzi when they circled around to get a better look at the two stars.

Deepika and Ranveer grabbed headlines recently when they appeared on Koffee With Karan 8's opening episode. While their chemistry won hearts, their revelations left everyone shocked. From Deepika Padukone's stance on an open relationship to Ranveer being a green flag, a lot was discussed online. The two of them did not pay attention to the trolling that followed after the episode was aired on Disney Plus Hotstar. Instead, the two partied together and drowned out the noise from social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She is currently shooting Singham Again with Rohit Shetty. She plays a mad yet fierce cop Shakti Shetty in it. She will be joining the cop-verse which will also star Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni, Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya. Deepika also has a remake of The Intern and more films.