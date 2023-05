Ranbir Kapoor is an extraordinary dancer, as he has proved in his every film, and the latest one is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which is winning hearts once again as it has been released on the OTT. Ranbir, whose first love is dancing and acting, showed his outstanding moves in this old video where he was asked to do a hook step of Ghoomar from Deepika Padukone’s film Padmaavat along with the actress. This old video has surfaced on the internet, and Deepika and Ranbir fans are going crazy with their camaraderie despite their ugly breakup. Well, time heals everything. Also Read - Asterix and Obelix - The Middle Kingdom: Director Guillaume Canet reveals how he came on board to play Asterix; says, 'I really wanted to play Caesar...'

Watch the old video of Deepika Padukone almost fighting after Ranbir Kapoor gets the best performance for her song Ghoomar from Padmaavat, starring and .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika's Fairy ??‍♀️ (@deepikasfaiiry)

In this old video, you can see Ranbir and Deepika doing a dance face-off, and to win the competition, they are trying their best to do the hook step of Ghoomar. Well, Deepika got it right for obvious reasons, but Ranbir won the best performer tag as he is too good, as you can see in the video itself. The Pathaan actress is also seen arguing with the anchor about how Ranbir can get the best performance tag as it's her song and she did it right. Well, that's the charm of the Kapoor boy, and the fans just cannot get over their fiery chemistry.