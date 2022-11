Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed a happy four years in their marriage on November 14, 2022. But there was no huge celebration for the same. The couple was not even spotted for a special dinner or lunch on the special occasion. The lovebirds who are extremely vocal about their love and are known to PDA didn't even share. A single post about the wedding anniversary on social media. Accept the Instagram story of Ranveer for Deepika that she is busy working on her anniversary and hence he sent her chocolates and flowers to brighten up the dull day.

But the question here is why Deepika Padukone avoided wishing hubby Ranveer Singh in her social media post. Many fans are worried and are questioning if all is well between them. And ever since there were reports that claimed of rough time going through their marriage, the couple's personal life is under scrutiny and in the public eye every time. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the IT couple of Bollywood, and they have diehard fan followers who live and just breathe for them.

Why didn't Deepika Padukone post a wedding anniversary wish for hubby Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone is very much in love with her husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer and she doesn't need social media to express her love for him. Yes, she is very much aware of the public eye being on them and she has no qualms about paparazzi following them and capturing their PDA, but DP has made sure that she will only use social media for her professional work and not bring her personal life often on social media. Deepika is on social media detox and doesn't want to fall prey to anything and everything that happens in this social media world and doesn't want to share every detail about her personal life on the same.